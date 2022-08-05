Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $16.85 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.53. 875,104 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.48.

