Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2,431.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,651 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,097 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $92.65. 457,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,204,266. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $123.94.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

