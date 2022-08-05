Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.44. 1,312,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,942,380. The company has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

