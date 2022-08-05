Short Interest in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Decreases By 16.0%

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Yandex Stock Performance

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yandex

About Yandex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Yandex by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $180,043,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 1,793.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 473,764 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $5,797,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 635,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,439,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.