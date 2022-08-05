Short Interest in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Decreases By 16.0%

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
