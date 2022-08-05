Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Expands By 19.6%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

BUG opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,716,000.

