Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPI. Barclays cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 27.32 ($0.33) on Friday. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.14 million and a PE ratio of 210.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

