Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 226.63 ($2.78).

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 153.35 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.03. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 348.98.

Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK

About Virgin Money UK

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,227.23).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

