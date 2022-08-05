Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,235. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 41.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

