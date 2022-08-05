SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.09

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and traded as high as $23.77. SGS shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 1,243,835 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,407.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

