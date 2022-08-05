Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

ST stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $45.05. 18,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,792. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,661,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

