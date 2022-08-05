Senior’s (SNR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.84) price objective on the stock.

SNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Senior to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 137 ($1.68) to GBX 183 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Senior Stock Up 0.1 %

SNR stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 112.18 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.27). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.12. The firm has a market cap of £629.13 million and a PE ratio of 2,500.00.

Senior Cuts Dividend

About Senior

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

