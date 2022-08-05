SenesTech (SNES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,241.73% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNES traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,442. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

