SenesTech (SNES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,241.73% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SenesTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNES traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,442. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.24.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
