Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 1st

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of SIGI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.94. 3,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

