Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 1st

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of SIGI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.94. 3,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.