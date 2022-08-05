Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.53

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.53 and traded as low as $17.04. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 36,219 shares traded.

Sekisui House Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

