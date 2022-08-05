Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Shares Down 2.7%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 2,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Sega Sammy Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sega Sammy

About Sega Sammy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SGAMY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

