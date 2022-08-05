SEEN 1-Day Volume Tops $509.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $533,797.22 and approximately $509.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SEEN has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,120.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00131320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065430 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SEEN

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.