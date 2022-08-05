Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.80 on Monday. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
