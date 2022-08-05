Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.80 on Monday. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

