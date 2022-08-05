Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) SVP Sergio A. Pupkin Buys 1,000 Shares

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.0 %

SEE opened at $56.43 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

