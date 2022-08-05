SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 1,256,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,859,131. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Argus reduced their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lyft from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

