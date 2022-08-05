SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 112,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,059. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

