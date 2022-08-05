SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,285. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

