SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE OGN traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $31.50. 42,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.47. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

