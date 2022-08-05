SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,254 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. 512,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,792,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

