Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.20 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.53. 2,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

