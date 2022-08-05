Scotiabank Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Sector Outperform

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

NYSE CF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

