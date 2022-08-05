Scotiabank Cuts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$176.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Monday.

George Weston stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. George Weston has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.52.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.53%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

