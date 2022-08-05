Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.73) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.28) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.57) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.49) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Price Performance

Shares of FRA:SHA traded down €0.34 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching €5.71 ($5.88). 1,008,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($11.65) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($17.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.82.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.