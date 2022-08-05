Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $292.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.95%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,745,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

