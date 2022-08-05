Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

Shares of SAP traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.95. 560,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,453. The company has a market cap of C$14.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.92.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. In other news, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

