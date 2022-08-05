Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sapiens International Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,384. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Sapiens International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 151.61%.
Institutional Trading of Sapiens International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
About Sapiens International
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.