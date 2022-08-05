Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €107.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($110.31) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($110.31) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SY1 opened at €111.75 ($115.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.86. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.