Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.99

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.71. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 728 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($14.95) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.62) to €17.00 ($17.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.67.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

