Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Shares Down 2.2%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 50,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 10,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

About Salona Global Medical Device

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management, cold and hot therapy, transcutaneous electronic nerve stimulation, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, pulsed electromagnetic field technology, and ultrasound therapy.

