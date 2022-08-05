Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 257,583 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CRM opened at $191.27 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 185.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.