Sakura (SKU) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Sakura (SKU) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sakura has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sakura has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $154,077.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Sakura
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sakura Coin Trading
