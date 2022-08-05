Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on September 15th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 76.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of SAFT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after buying an additional 173,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

