SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Up 90,100%

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 90,100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 451 ($5.53). 965,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 289,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 451 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 451. The company has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.