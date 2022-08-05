Safe Haven Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $175,254.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.14 or 0.99835115 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

