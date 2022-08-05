Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.41. 1,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 107.92% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ryerson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

