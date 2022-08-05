Rune Price Reaches $41.21 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 83.7% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $556,979.15 and $22,395.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $41.21 or 0.00179877 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00631095 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Rune
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
