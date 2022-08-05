Rune Price Reaches $41.21 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 83.7% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $556,979.15 and $22,395.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $41.21 or 0.00179877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00631095 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

