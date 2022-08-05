RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 9.6%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. 16,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,307,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RES shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

RPC Trading Up 7.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.63.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,997,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,801,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,997,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,801,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,489,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,281,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RPC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RPC by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 744,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after buying an additional 449,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RPC by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 365,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,487,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

