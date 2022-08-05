Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

