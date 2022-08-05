Royal Bank of Canada Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$35.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.62.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$24.04. 133,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,006. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.75. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.