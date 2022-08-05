Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $18.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,772. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

