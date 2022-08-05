Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $66.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 265.54, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,176 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,158 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.