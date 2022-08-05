Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Trimmed by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.17. 6,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,200. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.05. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.73.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

