ROOBEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.17 million and $834,136.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007744 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00246000 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,413,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.