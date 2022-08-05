Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT Lowered to GBX 60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.16) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 82.65 ($1.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,265.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98).

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Warren East acquired 27,672 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,074.64 ($29,499.62).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

