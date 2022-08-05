Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 3.0 %

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 2.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

