Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $9.70. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 38,969 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,740,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,701,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 819,800 shares of company stock worth $6,843,633. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

